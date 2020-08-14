Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman facing charges after Bruce Highway crash

        Premium Content Woman facing charges after Bruce Highway crash

        Crime Police allege she was almost four times the legal limit.

        ARIA nominated singer ready to wow Collinsville music lovers

        Premium Content ARIA nominated singer ready to wow Collinsville music lovers

        Whats On She was spotted by Elton John at just 17 years old.

        • 14th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Over 18? Of good character? Whitsunday police need you

        Premium Content Over 18? Of good character? Whitsunday police need you

        Crime Detective calls for more JPs to provide vital help to our police.

        • 14th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Whitsunday United women dominate in landslide win

        Premium Content Whitsunday United women dominate in landslide win

        Soccer The women are well on their way to a grand final spot in the 2020 season.

        • 14th Aug 2020 4:00 PM