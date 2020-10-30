Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
Crime

Man flees house where woman found dead

by Chris Clarke
30th Oct 2020 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been stabbed to death at a house in Bundaberg.

A 36-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock about 8.50am on Friday.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.
Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.

A crime scene has been declared and a homicide investigation has been launched.

A witness said she saw a bald-headed man with a beard flee the scene following the incident.

"Some guy, bald, beard and dressed in black stabbed someone down the road," the witness said.

"They are still looking for him."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flees house where woman found dead

bundaberg murder violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20.5m owed: ‘Gentle’ reminders to be sent to ratepayers

        Premium Content $20.5m owed: ‘Gentle’ reminders to be sent to ratepayers

        Council News A council report revealed several Whitsunday residents and businesses were yet to pay their rates but it was not surprising.

        • 30th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
        ANALYSIS: Two frontrunners emerge in Whitsunday

        Premium Content ANALYSIS: Two frontrunners emerge in Whitsunday

        Politics And it might not be the two you suspect.

        Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        Premium Content Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces border decision

        WATCH LIVE AT 1PM: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        WATCH LIVE AT 1PM: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk v Deb Frecklington in final election debate