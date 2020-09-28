Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Man demands money from Coast supermarket employee
Crime

Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

lucy rutherford
28th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him a knife, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a man entered the Spar supermarket at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

Operator put on notice for youths' alleged drug activity

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man had a jumper over his head so was only showing his eyes but was wearing a long button up shirt and long pants.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man brandished a knife towards an 18-year-old employee and demanded cash, which he handed over.

Anyone with information is urged to call police. Quote this reference number: QP2002017483.

More Stories

armed robbery daren edwards knifepoint sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Muddies hoping to break grand final drought with victory

        Premium Content Muddies hoping to break grand final drought with victory

        Rugby Union It’s been 16 years since the Bowen side competed in a grand final and now they’re set to fight for glory on home turf.

        ‘Silly’ holiday choices result in more VMR missions

        Premium Content ‘Silly’ holiday choices result in more VMR missions

        Community Families are being lured out to the open waters, but poor preparation may turn a...

        Tracking device ordered for woman heading to Bowen on bail

        Premium Content Tracking device ordered for woman heading to Bowen on bail

        Crime She’s accused of committing drug offences and had already completed jail time for...

        IN COURT: 70 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 70 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.