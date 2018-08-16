Man flown to hospital after being kicked in head by cow
A MAN was injured by a cow in one of two incidents the rescue helicopter has attended in the past day.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Woodenbong this morning.
There, a 55-year-old man was injured after being kicked in the head by a cow.
He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Last night, the helicopter was also sent to Woodenbong after a single-car rollover.
They flew a female with internal injuries to the same hospital.
She was also in a stable condition.