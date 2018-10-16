Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider
A MAN had to be flown to hospital after he was bitten by a spider on a property north of Bundaberg overnight.
Paramedics were called by the man to his Capricornia Dr property at Deepwater just past 8pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 53-year-old had been bitten about an hour earlier, but called paramedics when he began vomiting and experiencing a fever and chest pains.
He was taken by ambulance to the Wartburg State School oval at Baffle Creek, where he was met by a rescue helicopter. He was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.
It was not known what spider bit the man, the spokesman said.