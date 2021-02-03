Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nebo to fly a man to hospital after a crash on Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am on Wednesday. Picture: File
A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nebo to fly a man to hospital after a crash on Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am on Wednesday. Picture: File
Breaking

Man flown to hospital after car crashes through fences

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 9:17 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man freed from a vehicle that crashed through a number of fences and into an embankment near Nebo will be flown to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics on scene reported the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed through three fences before it came to a stop about 200m from the roadway.

Three Queensland Fire and Rescue crews and Nebo SES units responded to the incident.

Firefighters freed the man from the vehicle and paramedics assessed him at the scene.

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

 

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was deployed and landed at the nearby Nebo airstrip to take him to hospital.

He was being treated for spinal precautions.

mackay crash mackay traffic crash nebo peak downs highway racq cq rescue helicopter
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Drug drivers sentenced in Bowen court

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Drug drivers sentenced in Bowen court

        Crime A man was busted three times in just more than a month and another was caught after having marijuana at a Christmas party.

        Townhouses part of major development plan in heart of Airlie

        Premium Content Townhouses part of major development plan in heart of Airlie

        Council News Developers want to incorporate seven townhouses into their grand plan for the Port...

        JOBS: Why health will add more roles than mining by 2024

        Premium Content JOBS: Why health will add more roles than mining by 2024

        Employment How Mackay Isaac Whitsunday will tackle the need for more health care workers

        Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Premium Content Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Crime Children responsible for half of all Queensland car robberies