Man flown to hospital after motorbike crashes into cow

A man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash involving a cow on Sunday night.
News

Ashley Carter
by
5th Aug 2019 6:23 AM
A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after his motorbike crashed into a cow at Cooran last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Coles Creek Rd about 10.30pm and assessed the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and landed at an oval near the incident.

A critical care paramedic was also required, the QAS spokesman said.

The rescue helicopter airlifted the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with arm, leg and pelvic injuries and a suspected spinal injury.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

