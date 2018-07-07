Menu
The Townsville Hospital will place extra security staff in its secure mental health unit.
Man dies in hospital after crash

by Staff writers
7th Jul 2018 6:30 PM

A MAN has died after a crash in Proserpine yesterday morning.

Police were called to a crash involving two 4WDs about 2km south of Proserpine. Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As police responded to the initial crash, a second occurred about 200m south of their first crash site.

The driver of one of the three vehicles involved in the second crash, an 80-year-old man, was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead later in the afternoon.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

Woman in critical condition

IN A separate incident, a woman remains in a critical condition after a serious single vehicle crash yesterday afternoon.

A Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash which occurred near Minnamoolka.

Early investigations indicate a car towing a caravan was travelling along the Kennedy Developmental Road when it rolled just before 2.30pm.

The 71-year-old female driver and her 72-year-old male passenger, both from Victoria, were transported to Townsville Hospital where the woman remains in a critical condition.

The man sustained minor injuries and investigations are continuing.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131 444.

