Menu
Login
FILE: Helicopter water bombers.
FILE: Helicopter water bombers.
News

Man forced to abandon burning yacht off Coast beach

Sarah Barnham
by
6th Jul 2018 4:46 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM

UPDATE 5.10PM A MAN has had to abandon his yacht after it caught on fire and flipped upside down off a Noosa Heads beach.

Water police senior constable Niall Appleyard said reports came in about two hours ago of a vessel on fire 10km off Marcus Beach.

A man was forced to abandon the yacht after it burst into flames off Marcus Beach, Noosa.
A man was forced to abandon the yacht after it burst into flames off Marcus Beach, Noosa.

The report came in from Surf Life Saving Queensland staff, who stayed on the beach until a helicopter arrived above the vessel.

Snr Const Appleyard said the man escaped the yacht safety using a small dinghy, and was picked up by another yacht nearby.

"He is now on the Coast Guard boat coming back to shore," he said.

"There was only one male on board at the time of the fire and he is safe and well.

"We don't know the name of the yacht or its registration at this point and we are unsure how the fire occurred."

He said Maritime Safety Queensland had been informed of the incident.

"The vessel has flipped, which may potentially be an issue later in terms of spilled fuel."

4.45pm: Resident Peter Wells is watching the commotion unfold from Pelican St and said a helicopter was hovering above a burning vessel 10km offshore a Sunshine Coast beach.

Reports came in about 4.30 of a yacht ablaze at Marcus Beach, just south of Noosa Heads."There's smoke billowing from the yacht," he said.

"There is also another smaller vessel about 30m to the north of it, I'm guessing it's trying to help.

"I can't see any water coming from the helicopter."

BREAKING: A YACHT is reportedly ablaze off the Sunshine Coast with a battle on the save the vessel.

The fire is located off of Marcus Beach, just south of Noosa Heads.

Residents have reported seeing helicopter waterbombers in the area, pumping water onto the fire.

It's believed the yacht was from the Gold Coast and heading towards Tin Can Bay.

blaze bombers coast coast guard editors picks fire noosa sunshine coast yacht
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Head-on collision on Bruce Hwy

    BREAKING: Head-on collision on Bruce Hwy

    News AN ELDERLY man in a critical condition has been airlifted to Townsville following two car crashes 5km outside Proserpine on the Bruce Hwy just after 6am

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    News Supermoto of Champions will roll into Proserpine on July 21-22

    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    News Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    News Sugar Code of Conduct review bought forward by Feds.

    Local Partners