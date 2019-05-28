Menu
Crime

Man found bloodied on footpath

by Monique Preston
28th May 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN found bleeding on the front footpath of an Airlie Beach house has been fined $200.

Mosese Vatuniloka Holani, 32, of the Brisbane suburb Nundah, was charged with trespass by entering a dwelling or remaining in a yard.

He did not appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, but his case was dealt with ex-parte in his absence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to an Airlie Beach house at 2am on April 27 after an intruder alarm was activated.

They found Holani laying on the front footpath with a blood-soaked wound on his leg and blood all around him, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard there was also a blood trail to the front entrance of the house, to the pergola and out to the back gate of the property.

Holani would not tell police at the time why he was at the property, Sgt Myors said.

No conviction was recorded by the court.

