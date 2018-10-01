Menu
Login
Crime

DEATH MYSTERY: Unidentified man found dead in bushland

Scott Sawyer
by
1st Oct 2018 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:42 PM

A CRIME scene has been set up after a man's body was found in bushland south of the Sunshine Coast.

The unidentified man was found dead in bushland about midday Monday.

Multiple detectives and plain clothes police were on scene and the area had been cordoned off as investigations began.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious at this stage until identification could be made and a cause of death determined.

The spokesman said it was unclear who had tipped off police to the discovery of the body, which was found in Platypus Creek Environmental Reserve in Caboolture South.

Platypus Creek runs off the Caboolture River and the man's body was understood to have been found near the creek bed.

Related Items

caboolture creek crime editors picks police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Backstage opportunity with diva at festival is up for grabs

    Backstage opportunity with diva at festival is up for grabs

    News ONE lucky fan will be offered the chance to go backstage with Marcia Hines half an hour after her performance in Airlie Beach on Saturday, November 10.

    • 1st Oct 2018 2:59 PM
    Cannonvale Newsagent closes doors after 24 years

    Cannonvale Newsagent closes doors after 24 years

    News Cannonvale Newsagent closes doors after 24 years

    What's open today

    What's open today

    Community Looking for somewhere on this public holiday.

    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    News Whitsunday dogs are sitting pretty

    Local Partners