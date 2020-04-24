Menu
Queensland Police.
Man found in jetski: burglary and weapon charges laid

Anna Wall
24th Apr 2020 12:15 PM
At about 3.20pm on Thursday April 23, the resident of a home in Mitchell Street, Bowen entered their garage and discovered multiple items had been disturbed and moved around.

It is alleged that the resident found a man lying in the footwell of his jet-ski.

The resident contacted a family member by phone and together, they physically removed the man, taking him outside of the garage.

It is alleged that while the two were restraining the man outside, they discovered a knife which had been placed in the waistband of the man’s pants.

Police arrived at the scene a short time afterwards and arrested the man who was then taken to the Bowen watch-house.

The 29-year-old Bowen man was then charged with break and enter and unlawfully possessing a knife.

He will appear in the Bowen Magistrates Court today to have the matters heard.

