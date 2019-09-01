Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Crime

Man found with axe, stab wounds

by THOMAS MORGAN
1st Sep 2019 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised, including a man found with stab and axe wounds, while five others are assisting police with inquires, following an altercation on Brisbane's northside late on Saturday night.

The alleged incident began at an address on Tait St, Kelvin Grove at 9.38pm, according to police.

Senior-Sargeant Paul Dalton said a man believed to have been involved in the fight was found with injuries in a car in Stafford just before 10pm.

Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

"Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Snr Snt Dalton said.

"We are currently speaking to five people in relation to that matter."

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency police stabbing

Top Stories

    SCORE: The Whitsundays has a new sporting facility

    premium_icon SCORE: The Whitsundays has a new sporting facility

    News It won't be hard to find the region's next Don Bradman after the opening of this new sporting facility.

    'You can make it': Star sportsman inspires junior cricketers

    premium_icon 'You can make it': Star sportsman inspires junior cricketers

    Cricket 'Have fun and enjoy the game, you never know what might happen.'

    Councillors' heated debate about decision on new info centre

    premium_icon Councillors' heated debate about decision on new info centre

    Council News Councillors in heated debate about decision on new info centre

    Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    premium_icon Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    Education Principal proud of "massive improvement” achieved by students.