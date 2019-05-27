Man fronts court after punching mate multiple times in face

A MAN who lashed out at a friend by punching him multiple times in the face at a Cannonvale pub, has faced court.

Robert Alex Vormister, 49, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 20 to assault.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Vormister had punched a man in the face multiple times while he was at the Reef Gateway Hotel at 9.20pm on February 25.

Sgt Myors said CCTV footage showed the pair talking before Vormister hit the victim, which the victim did not retaliate to.

Police later observed the victim to be bleeding from his mouth, and he complained of pain in his jaw.

The court heard in the days following the assault, the victim was unable to work due to headaches and pain caused from his injuries, for which police prosecution sought compensation between $500 and $1000 for.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he would be considering a lot higher compensation since Vormister had a suspended prison sentence on his record.

Solicitor Peta Vernon told the court the pair were known to each other and the victim initially verbally provoked Vormister.

"At this point in the night (the victim) was quite heavily intoxicated and he made a comment about someone (Vormister) was seeing and has become quite mouthy,” she said.

"Initially (Vormister) has walked away but the verbal abuse has continued which is when my client has retaliated.

"My client has hit the victim twice.”

Ms Vernon said Vormister was not affected by alcohol at the time as he only had one drink prior to the incident.

The court heard Vormister had since put himself on a self-imposed ban from the venue and had taken steps to address his self-identified anger issues.

Ms Vernon drew attention to Vormister's previously mentioned criminal history and told the court the assault occurred after Vormister had tried to verbally resolve an issue with a colleague before things became heated.

Vormister served an 18-month suspended sentence for that assault.

She said the remorseful Vormister would benefit from a period of supervision as part of his sentence and asked Mr Muirhead to consider it in his sentencing.

"When one considers his history and his criminal record, he would befit from some supervision which in the past he has not received,” Ms Vernon said.

"If you are considering a period of imprisonment, I ask if your honour would consider an immediate parole date.

"He is incredibly remorseful for this matter and he has expressed the willingness to apologise to the victim, but he has kept his distance.”

Mr Muirhead told the court he considered the crime to be serious, and imprisonment was on the cards due to this being his second assault offence.

Vormister was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment with a parole date of May 20, and was ordered to pay $2500 in compensation.