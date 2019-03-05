Man facing fine for parking in driveway

A resident in Perth's southeast has been warned by the local council that he would be issued parking fines if he continued to park his car in his own driveway.

Brad Hill told 7 News that he always parks his ute as far back as it will go in his Piara Water's driveway, but because of it's size it always sticks out onto the footpath.

Mr Hill said the 60cm has never been a problem before and there is still plenty of room for pedestrians to get around.

But it seems that one neighbour wasn't willing to let Mr Hill's slight transgression slide, so they ratted him out to the local council.

Mr Hill described the neighbour as a "busybody" and someone with "a lot of time on their hands".

Mr Hill says the car takes up about 60cm of the footpath. Picture: 7 News

He said there is still enough room for pedestrians to easily use the path. Picture: 7 News

The driveway of the home is just long enough to fit his wife's car, measuring 4.8 metres from the garage door to the letterbox.

Mr Hill's Ford Ranger is 5.3 metres long, making it impossible to fit completely in the driveway.

He owns a law and gardening business and keeps his equipment stored in the garage so there is no room for the cars in there.

On top of this, he isn't even able to park his car on the road as there are no-stopping lines that run for 150 metres of either side of his house.

Residents aren't allowed to park on their verge or the one across the road, according to Mr Hill.

"We can't even park one car on the verge and do a diagonal because obviously we've been told we can't park on the verge," he said.

A ranger from the City of Armadale visited Mr Hill on Sunday and warned him that if he keeps parking in his driveway he will start receiving fines.

Local parking laws state that footpaths must be kept clear but Mr Hill says there isn't really another option available.

He even suggested to build a parking bay into the nature strip but the plan was knocked back by the council.

Mr Hill said he has no other option but to park in his driveway. Picture: 7 News

This isn't the first time a resident has gotten in trouble for parking in their own driveway.

Last year Courtney Luntie-Jenkins, who also drove a Ford Ranger, was given a $60 fine because her car didn't fit completely in the driveway.

She claimed her car didn't fit inside the garage at her house in Byford, Perth and had been parking it like that for over a year with no issues.

It wasn't until she got home one day and saw the fine on her windscreen was she informed that having her car poke out onto the path was illegal.

Like Mr Hill, Ms Luntie Jenkins also claimed she was told she couldn't park on the road or the nature strip, leaving her with no other options.