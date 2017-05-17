Man gets community service for hotel outburst

BENJAMIN Newbery Russell, 37, faced Proserpine Magistrates Court after he went on a bender in Airlie Beach on March 13 and ended up in the garden of Mantra Club Croc.

Police were called to Club Croc around 5am on March 14. They found Russell in the car park, heavily intoxicated, argumentative and refusing to answer their questions.

He got into a scuffle with police and was eventually subdued and arrested.

Staff at the hotel told police they had asked Russell what room he was staying in but he ignored them and went behind the reception desk, at which point a staff member had to lock themselves into an office.

A security guard told police Russell had said, "I'm staying in my backyard, what are you doing in my backyard?” He also swore and threw punches at the security guard.

Defence solicitor Jordana Abela said Russell had attended a function at the hotel earlier in the night and couldn't recall how many drinks he'd consumed as he continued drinking in Airlie Beach.

"He went to Paddy's Shenanigans and recalls drinking some Wild Turkey (but) unfortunately this is where his recollection of events ends. The next thing he recalls is being arrested by police,” she said.

Russell was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service within six months and fined $1000. He had no convictions recorded.