Man gets into fight, caught with ecstasy

A DISPUTE with a mate in a nightclub ended up costing a 25-year-old reveller $1700 after he was also found to be in possession of ecstasy.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Laith Victor Walsh was in Boom Nightclub, Airlie Beach, on February 22, when he gave his mate $100 to buy them both a drink.

“At about 11.10pm the defendant approached the witness with $100 and said buy a drink for yourself and a drink for me,” Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said.

“When the witness came back, the defendant said he had given him $200 but the witness said, why would you give me $200 to buy two drinks?

“The defendant grabbed the witness by the throat and then security intervened and removed the defendant.

“Police were conducting patrols in the Main Street and they spoke to the defendant, who said he had no idea what had gone on.

“They took the defendant back to the station and found five small tablets in his pocket. The defendant started shouting: You are so terrific.

“The tablets were ecstasy and weighed 1.9g.”

Walsh, who was self-represented, said he was very remorseful for his actions and pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance within licensed premises and possessing dangerous drugs.

“It was a bit of an argument between us both – there was an altercation between us and the security guards grabbed us, and I was happy to leave but then I got outside and the police were there.

“I am pretty remorseful for the tablets too.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said it was lucky Walsh, who is from NSW, wasn’t charged with assault, which was a ‘serious’ charge.

“But the witness didn’t want to lay charges,” Magistrate Muirhead said.

“You have a previous assault charge, in 2017, and with that on your record, we would be looking at a prison term, if you were charged with assault, but you’ve been charged with public nuisance, which is still a serious matter.

“I note you have been in Queensland since October 2019 and there’s been no trouble since then and there are no drug offences on your record.

“Public nuisance in licensed premises does carry heavy penalties, however.

“You are starting to get a bit of a record now, in NSW and Queensland, so you need to start behaving yourself. You have already had a suspended sentence.”

Magistrate Muirhead fined Walsh $900 for the public nuisance, with a conviction recorded due to his previous appearance in court. He also fined him $800 for the ecstasy tablets.