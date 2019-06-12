Man gets jail time for death threat to ex-partner

A Toowoomba man's death threat towards his ex-partner was a "serious” domestic violence offence, Maryborough Magistrates Court heard.

After their relationship started to break down due to drug use, a 32-year-old Toowoomba man called his partner to organise collecting his belongings.

The court yesterday heard he told the woman, "I'll be there soon and I'm going to kill you c**t".

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the man was trying to frighten and intimidate the woman.

"While I accept there is no actual violence, the words used is a serious example of a breach of a domestic violence order," Mr Duroux said.

The man pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching a domestic violence order.

He was convicted and sentenced to three months' jail with an immediate parole release date.