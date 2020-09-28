Man given prison sentence for drug driving

CONTINUED TO OFFEND: Geoffrey William Mason faced Oakey Magistrates Court on September 25 charged with drug driving. Picture: File

CONTINUED TO OFFEND: Geoffrey William Mason faced Oakey Magistrates Court on September 25 charged with drug driving. Picture: File

A RECIDIVIST drug driver with an $8,000 SPER debt has run out of chances after he was dealt a suspended sentence for operating a car with marijuana in his system.

Geoffrey William Mason represented himself and offered little to no explanation when he faced Oakey Magistrates Court on September 25.

The court heard Mason was intercepted along Cory St in Oakey on May 8 for a random drug test, with his saliva showing a positive result for marijuana.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady tendered Mason's repeat offences of drug driving in 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Sgt Brady said he would be seeking a suspended sentence due to his history.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop cited Mason's deplorable SPER debt of more than $8,000, bluntly telling him that fines weren't deterring him.

"Three in four males who use cannabis long term develop mental health issues whether you realise it or not," she said.

"You need to do something about it … otherwise you're going to continue coming back to court."

After considering Mason's history, the facts of the offending, his previous convictions and his SPER debt, Mrs Mossop said he was "worthy of a jail sentence".

Mason pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving and was sentenced two months imprisonment, wholly suspended for six months.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.