Man goes on crime sprees throughout the Whitsundays

A man has been sent to jail for Whitsundays crime sprees.

A MAN who went on crime sprees that included breaking into houses and taking cars in Bowen, Cannonvale and Mackay has been jailed.

Theon Jamie Mene, 22, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to a swag of charges including assaulting a police officer, five counts of entering dwellings and committing an indictable offence, five of entering premises and committing an indictable offence, and one of attempting to enter premises to commit an indictable offence.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two of wilful damage, not having authority to possess explosives, producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes.

On October 27 last year, Mene broke into a Beach Rd unit in the Mackay suburb of Blacks Beach and stole items including alcohol, jewellery, a wallet, iPad, car keys and cigarettes, before also using the keys to gain access to the victim's car where he stole a battery jump starter pack, gas cooker and $200.

He also stole drinks from a fridge on the verandah of another unit in the complex, change from an unlocked car, and tried unsuccessfully to break into another vehicle.

In a separate incident on November 17, Mene hit a police officer in the face and ran from police as they tried to arrest him and put him in a police car for another matter.

This year, Mene went on two crime sprees in January throughout Bowen and Cannonvale.

He stole a woman's unlocked Ford car from a house in Seabreeze Cres in Bowen between 11am on January 4 and 6.15am on January 5. The vehicle was later found a short distance away.

Cigarettes and two knives were stolen from another house in Seabreeze Cres the same night, while a credit card was also taken from the occupant's handbag in her car in the garage.

On the same night, a tablet, gas stove and gas refills for the stove were taken from an unlocked house in Strickland St, Bowen, and a wallet was taken from an unlocked car in Seventh Close.

Mene also tried to break into a house and car in Fourth Close and stole an unlocked Toyota car from a house in Rose Bay Rd in Bowen on January 7. It was found abandoned and locked in Argyle Rd.

On January 12, the offending moved from Bowen to Cannonvale.

A Toyota Camry was stolen from a home in Denison St, Bowen, at 1.45am. It was later found dumped in Macona Cres, Cannonvale.

A wifi router, mobile phone, watch and backpack were stolen from a home in Marcona Cres overnight that night, while a wallet with $1100 in it and a laptop computer were taken from another house in the same street.

Mene then stole a Toyota Hilux ute from a home in Coral Esplanade and drove back to Bowen in it, dumping it in Shilling Court.

When police searched Mene's home on January 15, they found drug utensils, a shotgun shell and bullet, a bag of cannabis seeds and a 40cm cannabis plant.

They also found items stolen from break and enters in Bowen, Cannonvale and Mackay.

Mene's solicitor Adam Mussap told the court the offending related to substance abuse.

He told the court Mene started using cannabis and drinking alcohol aged 10 and started used methamphetamines two years ago.

By 2018 Mene was using 1g of methamphetamines a week, and lost his job and the car he was paying off.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead sentenced Mene to three years in prison but made him eligible for parole after 18 months.

Mene was also ordered to pay $8765 in restitution to three of his victims.