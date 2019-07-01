Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Wagner has been found guilty of murdering his uncle Gerhard Wagner (pictured).
Robert Wagner has been found guilty of murdering his uncle Gerhard Wagner (pictured).
Crime

Man guilty of murdering rich uncle

by Natalie Bochenski, Warren Barnsley (AAP)
1st Jul 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found guilty of murdering his wealthy uncle more than 20 years ago, after a trial that heard the man had been killed and dismembered after a row over money.

Robert James Wagner, 57, has been found guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court of murdering Gerhard Wagner at his Brisbane home on January 7, 1999.

A jury on Monday agreed with the prosecution case that Wagner invited his 61-year-old uncle over, killed him, dismembered his body with an axe and dumped it in the Glass House Mountains.

Gerhard Wagner was last seen riding his motorbike about 3pm on January 7 after working on his yacht at a Brisbane marina.

He had a dinner date that night and had been planning to sail around the world. But the former merchant seaman did not turn up for the date and his body has never been found.

At the time, Wagner owed him $84,000 and was in a difficult financial situation, the jury was told.

A witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward with claims Wagner told him he had killed his uncle and got away with it.

The jury began deliberating last Wednesday after a two-and-a-half week trial.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    premium_icon Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    Money Tax time is a minefield, this guide will help you get the most from your return.

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:24 PM
    PHOTOS: Saturday afternoon at the Airlie Foreshore Fiesta

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Saturday afternoon at the Airlie Foreshore Fiesta

    News Did our photographer snap your photo on Saturday?

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:34 PM
    SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 12 in AFL Mackay

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 12 in AFL Mackay

    AFL Emphatic Saints turn blockbuster into a fizzer.

    ADANI BOOM: Is now the time to buy in Bowen?

    premium_icon ADANI BOOM: Is now the time to buy in Bowen?

    Property Is Bowen the new property hotspot?