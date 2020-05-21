Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court
Court
News

Man guilty of sexually touching a woman faces new charge

Aisling Brennan
21st May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who pleaded guilty to sexually touching a woman during a Lismore poker tournament has had a fresh charge laid against him, a court heard.

Darryl Ashley Gamero, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching a 25-year-old woman at a poker tournament at the Lismore pub Mary G's in February.

Gamero sexually touched the woman a number of times before he was ejected by security.

He was due to be sentenced last week in the Lismore Local Court, however the court heard from the police prosecutor a new charge was being laid against Gamero.

Court documents reveal he has since been charged with a third count of sexually touching a person without their consent.

The matter was adjourned to allow Gamero's solicitor to seek further instructions from her client about the new charge.

Gamero, who remains on bail, will return to court on June 1.

More Stories

lismore local court northern rivers crime sexual touching
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck driver road death rate reverses 20-year trend

        premium_icon Truck driver road death rate reverses 20-year trend

        Business Truck drivers on the road last year were 2.5 times more likely to die in a crash compared to 2017

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        People’s passion for pools evident on first weekend

        premium_icon People’s passion for pools evident on first weekend

        News Swimming pools reopened on the weekend with dozens of people turning out for a dip...

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Easing restrictions ‘not a saving grace’ for Bowen businesses

        premium_icon Easing restrictions ‘not a saving grace’ for Bowen...

        News After week one of trading with dine-in patrons, one Bowen cafe has said they will...

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Technology a game-changer or Bowen Mango farm

        premium_icon Technology a game-changer or Bowen Mango farm

        News Marto’s Mangoes Farm the first in Australia to implement new grading technology.

        • 21st May 2020 4:50 AM