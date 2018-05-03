Man had drugs in car when he let 14-year-old girl drive

FINED: Charles William Smith was found guilty of permitting another to drive while unlicensed in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

FINED: Charles William Smith was found guilty of permitting another to drive while unlicensed in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday. Peter Carruthers

A BOWAN man has been fined after he handed his car keys to a 14-year-old girl for a late-night "driving lesson” after a trip to Airlie Beach for some food.

Charles William Smith was without a licence and also had 0.6g of methamphetamine stashed in the car when stopped by police on March 23.

Smith, 56, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and permitting another to drive while unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sabine Scott said the defendant's Ford was intercepted on Ocean Rd at about 11.30pm and Smith consented to a search of the car.

"(However) he could not explain why he was teaching the child to drive in the middle of the night,” Ms Scott told the court.

"There was no emergency reason for the girl driving the vehicle.”

Ms Scott said Smith had previous traffic and criminal convictions.

Legal Aid defence Danny Yarrow told the court his client had not been working due to injury but had a job lined up at the Whitsunday Solar Farm for when he recovered and did have means to pay a fine.

In defending Smith, MrYarrow said his client made "full and frank admissions to the police when stopped”.

Acting magistrate Ron Muirhead when sentencing Smith said a minor being allowed behind the wheel was a serious matter.

"Allowing a 14-year-old girl to drive was a serious offence when she is not old enough to apply for a driver's licence,” Mr Muirhead said.

Smith was fined $500 for permitting another to drive while unlicensed.

Mr Muirhead accepted the drugs were for personal use and fined Smith $1000.

Convictions were recorded on both counts.