Man has accident, then drinks wine while waiting for police

A BOWEN man told police he drank half a bottle of wine while waiting for them to arrive after having a car accident when he was drink driving.

Kenneth William Shepherd, 39, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to driving over the middle alcohol limit, failing to give-way at a T-intersection and driving a vehicle other than one allowed under an interlock condition.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to a two-vehicle accident on the corner of Lower Don Rd and Bruce Highway at Bowen at 6.30pm on June 18.

Sgt Myors said Shepherd told police at the time the other vehicle involved in the crash did not have its lights on at the time.

However, she said police looked at the other car, which had its light "in the lights on position”.

The court was also told Shepherd was argumentative and told police he had drank half a bottle of wine while waiting for them to arrive.

He also told police he had earlier drank two beers and three cans of premix spirits, Sgt Myors said.

When breath tested by police, Shepherd recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.176, however given the submissions he made about drinking the wine after the accident, police changed his reading to "below 0.15”, Sgt Myors said.

Representing himself in court, Shepherd said he thought he no longer needed an interlock.

Shepherd was fined $850 and his licence was disqualified for nine months for drink driving. He was fined $391 for failing to give way. He was also fined $300 and his licence was disqualified for a further three months for not having an interlock fitted to the car he was driving.