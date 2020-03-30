Man helps kids, protects house with garden hose

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency said two crews attended the a house fire on Lurline Dve at about 10.40am.

A FORMER volunteer firefighter sprung into action when a house caught fire in Proserpine this morning, helping two children to safety before protecting a neighbouring property with a garden hose.

Andrew Lewis was having breakfast when he was alerted to smoke coming from a house on Lurline Dv, just two doors down from where he was staying.

Mr Lewis walked outside to investigate and on seeing the blaze alerted emergency services before putting his training into practice.

“I thought ‘Oh, she’s a goer’ and we walked up and jumped the fence,” he said.

“The kids were outside, and I grabbed one and the other one was scared and the mother was running back and forth screaming.”

Mr Lewis, with the help of his family, took the children away from the house and to the end of the street.

He then started using a hose to spray water on the neighbouring house’s fence to try and stop the fire from spreading.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency said two crews attended the scene about 10.40am and were able to extinguish the fire by about 11.04am.

The two children and a woman, who Mr Lewis believed to be their mother, were transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition for smoke inhalation.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said investigations into the cause of the blaze were ongoing.

Mr Lewis said his training as a volunteer firefighter helped him stay calm and assist as best he could.

“Getting the kids and (the woman) out was number one, I didn’t care about the house,” he said.

“The house was gone. Once I saw the bedroom was up and gone I said ‘that’s it’. The house was engulfed.”