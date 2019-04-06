Man hides behind couch when police come calling

IN COURT: A man breached a police protection order 16 hours after being issued with it.

A MAN found hiding behind a couch in a breach of a police protection notice just under 16 hours after it was issued has been put on probation for 12 months.

The 24-year-old Airlie Beach man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to contravention of a police protection notice.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police issued the man with a police protection notice for 24 hours at 2am on February 12 in Airlie Beach after a neighbour called police.

At 5.40pm the same day police responded to a call to the house.

When they arrived, the woman the notice was put out for said the man had been there but had left, however police found him hiding behind the couch, Sgt Myors said.

He told police at the time he was "dropping off property belonging to the aggrieved”, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard the man was on parole for similar offending at the time, but was not breached on that parole over this incident.

The man's solicitor Ali Ladd said her client had been drinking from 10am on the day before the notice was issued and had a disagreement with his ex-partner "while trying to communicate”.

Ms Ladd said the man went to a friend's house after he was given the police protection order but he did not remember being given the directions of the "cool down” notice by police.