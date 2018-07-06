Menu
Login
A MAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the Hope Island off ramp of the M1 this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
A MAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the Hope Island off ramp of the M1 this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

M1 traffic gridlock after pedestrian hit by car

by Kate Paraskevos
6th Jul 2018 10:06 AM

LANES have been closed and traffic is banked up for more than two kilometres after man was hit by a vehicle travelling on the M1 near Oxenford this morning.

Police and paramedics are currently on scene assessing the man who is said to be in a critical condition.

All lanes, both northbound and southbound, are affected.

Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the M1 Pacific Motorway after a man was hit by a car. Picture: Michael Batterham.
Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the M1 Pacific Motorway after a man was hit by a car. Picture: Michael Batterham.

Emergency services received a call at 9:28am with reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the Pacific Motorway northbound near the Helensvale Exit.

Several northbound lanes along the M1 are closed and lengthy delays are expected for commuters.

If you or someone you know are experiencing issues, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

gold coast m1 oxenford pedestrian traffic

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Head-on collision on Bruce Hwy

    BREAKING: Head-on collision on Bruce Hwy

    News AN ELDERLY man in a critical condition has been airlifted to Townsville following two car crashes 5km outside Proserpine on the Bruce Hwy just after 6am

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    News Supermoto of Champions will roll into Proserpine on July 21-22

    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    News Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    News Sugar Code of Conduct review bought forward by Feds.

    Local Partners