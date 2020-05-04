Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was injured in a traffic incident at Wondai, on Saturday.
A man was injured in a traffic incident at Wondai, on Saturday.
News

Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

by Staff Writers
4th May 2020 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a serious traffic incident in the South Burnett that left a man with serious injuries. 

At 7.15pm Saturday, emergency services were called to Haly St in Wondai after a man was struck by a moving ute.

Initial information suggests the man had stepped up onto the vehicle side step and was holding onto the side of the slow-moving utility before falling and hitting his head.

The 60-year-old man was treated for injuries at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service traffic crash wondai crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    How to Lette loose

    How to Lette loose
    • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open in the Whitsundays today

        premium_icon What’s open in the Whitsundays today

        News Labour Day long weekend means some businesses have shut their doors today.

        ‘Let us reopen’: MP’s plea to PM on pubs, schools

        premium_icon ‘Let us reopen’: MP’s plea to PM on pubs, schools

        Politics Dawson MP George Christensen has written to the PM urging for a lifting of...

        Expert weighs in on Whitsunday stinger nets

        premium_icon Expert weighs in on Whitsunday stinger nets

        News A toxinologist shared his take on the effectiveness of nets after questions were...

        Police dish out $86,000 in fines for breaking rules

        premium_icon Police dish out $86,000 in fines for breaking rules

        Health Where the most fines have been issued and the overall report card for residents’...