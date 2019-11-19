Menu
A motorcyclist who blew more than four times the legal limit of alcohol after coming off his bike at Hamilton Plains has told a court he couldn't remember leaving the pub that night.
Man hits 'rock bottom' as he drunkenly crashes motorbike

Shannen McDonald
19th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST who blew more than four times the legal limit of alcohol after coming off his bike at Hamilton Plains has told a court he couldn't remember leaving the pub that night, or the "concerning” accident.

Chris James Crawford said his only recollection of the incident was lying on the ground after falling off his bike.

The 46-year-old told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week that his motorbike accident, where he later that night blew 0.204 per cent, was him at "rock bottom”.

"On the day of the accident I called into the (Prince of Wales) Hotel and was in a very low frame of mind,” he said.

"I had a few beers and it made me feel better, so I continued drinking.

"I don't even remember leaving the hotel. My next memory is someone looking over me asking me if I was okay.”

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week that police received a phone call from a concerned member of the public at 12.05am on October 22 about a man who had fallen off his motorbike.

Police attended the scene on the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Strathdickie Rd, where they found Crawford.

"He told police he always drives while drunk and misjudged the turn,” Sgt Myors said.

The Cannonvale man pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate James Morton was presented with a letter from Queensland Mental Health, reinforcing Crawford's claims of his mental health concerns.

However, Mr Morton remained concerned for Crawford's safety.

"You're lucky there was no oncoming truck,” he said.

"I mean, this is concerning.”

Crawford was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

