Man hospitalised after being punched in the head

Whitsunday Police are searching for a man involved in a fight at a Shute Harbour Road bar.

A 28-year old man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in the early hours of the morning with serious head injuries.

The man was punched in the head at around 12.35am at a bar on Shute Harbour Road after being involved in a fight with another man.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the man responsible for the injury described as Caucasian and around 170cm tall with a proportionate build, short dark hair and long sideburns and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and dark jeans.