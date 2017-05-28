24°
Man hospitalised after being punched in the head

Jacob Wilson | 28th May 2017 10:44 AM
Whitsunday Police are searching for a man involved in a fight at a Shute Harbour Road bar.
Whitsunday Police are searching for a man involved in a fight at a Shute Harbour Road bar.

A 28-year old man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in the early hours of the morning with serious head injuries.

The man was punched in the head at around 12.35am at a bar on Shute Harbour Road after being involved in a fight with another man.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the man responsible for the injury described as Caucasian and around 170cm tall with a proportionate build, short dark hair and long sideburns and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and dark jeans.

Topics:  police whitsunday

