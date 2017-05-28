Man hospitalised after being punched in the head

A 28-year old man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in the early hours of the morning with serious head injuries.
The man was punched in the head at around 12.35am at a bar on Shute Harbour Road after being involved in a fight with another man.
Police are seeking assistance to identify the man responsible for the injury described as Caucasian and around 170cm tall with a proportionate build, short dark hair and long sideburns and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and dark jeans.
