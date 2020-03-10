Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been transported after a reported truck jackknife in Jubilee Pocket
A man has been transported after a reported truck jackknife in Jubilee Pocket
News

Man hospitalised after Jubilee Pocket ‘truck jackknife’

Jordan Gilliland
10th Mar 2020 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has been transported to hospital after a reported truck “jackknife” in Jubilee Pocket.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a jackknifed truck was reported to emergency services about 1.20pm.

The spokeswoman said not much was currently known about the incident, which occurred on Cedar Crescent, Jubilee Pocket, but there were reportedly no serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident involved a small truck and a retaining wall, with the driver in the hands of parademics when they arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene where a reported male patient was suffering from lower back pain.

He was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

jubilee pocket truck jackknife whitsunday crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New building paves way for aspiring scientist

        premium_icon New building paves way for aspiring scientist

        News Proserpine State High School’s state-of-the-art STEM building was officially opened today.

        Man ‘punched from behind’ on Airlie Beach dance floor

        premium_icon Man ‘punched from behind’ on Airlie Beach dance floor

        Crime The alleged offender left the scene when police arrived

        Forum a chance to ask council candidates burning questions

        premium_icon Forum a chance to ask council candidates burning questions

        News As the Whitsunday Regional Council elections get closer, here’s your chance to meet...

        Collinsville’s ‘brilliant’ performance at NQ Championship

        premium_icon Collinsville’s ‘brilliant’ performance at NQ Championship

        News Swimmers put in a stellar effort at the NQ Championship last weekend.

        • 10th Mar 2020 1:29 PM