Man hospitalised after Jubilee Pocket ‘truck jackknife’

A PERSON has been transported to hospital after a reported truck “jackknife” in Jubilee Pocket.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a jackknifed truck was reported to emergency services about 1.20pm.

The spokeswoman said not much was currently known about the incident, which occurred on Cedar Crescent, Jubilee Pocket, but there were reportedly no serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident involved a small truck and a retaining wall, with the driver in the hands of parademics when they arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene where a reported male patient was suffering from lower back pain.

He was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.