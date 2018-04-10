Menu
Login
News

Man hospitalised after suspected snakebite

Mackay Ambulance Service has responded to reports of a snakebite at Carmila.
Mackay Ambulance Service has responded to reports of a snakebite at Carmila. Rachel Vercoe
Luke Mortimer
by

A MAN in his 70s has reportedly been bitten by a snake in the Mackay region on Monday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private residence at Carmila at 4.03pm, a spokeswoman said.

The man believed he'd been bitten by a snake, but was unsure, and the spokeswoman was unable to say what part of the body the man may have been bitten on.

Paramedics transported the man to Mackay Base Hospital for assessment.

Due to privacy concerns, the spokeswoman was unable to provide a more precise location.

Carmila is about 110km south of Mackay.

Mackay Base Hospital has been contacted for more information.

Topics:  carmila editors picks mackay mackay base hospital queensland ambulance service snakebite

Mackay Daily Mercury
Knife, threats and abuse

Knife, threats and abuse

AN AIRLIE Beach man will face a judge after pulling a knife on passers-by and yelling random abuse on Airlie Esplanade last Friday afternoon.

Brahmans keep Sharks scoreless to take out 12-point win

NEW PLAYER: Brahmans captian/coach Sam Key welcomes Kumya Maka Gabey who debuted with the A-Grade side that had a convincing win against the Souths Sharks on Saturday.

Brahmans keep Sharks scoreless to take out 12-point win.

Sea Eagles go down to Eastern Swans in first round

Whitsunday Sea Eagles winger Ryan Lee in action against the Eastern Swans on Saturday.

Sea Eagles go down to Eastern Swans in first round.

Five markets in six days

SHOPPING SPREE: The Lions Club Airlie Beach will hold five markets in six days, due to a busy cruise ship schedule.

Tourists shop up a storm in Airlie Beach.

Local Partners