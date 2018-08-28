Man in serious condition after Auckland St stabbing

CRIME SCENE: A crime scene was established at an Auckland St service station last night after a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds.

UPDATED 6.33AM: POLICE are back on scene this morning to continue investigating the suspected stabbing at a Auckland St service station last night in Gladstone Central.

Queensland Police Service can report that the brawl started at a nearby address before moving to the service station where a man was found with suspected stab wounds.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics transported a man in his 20s to Gladstone base hospital in a serious condition.

The man suffered wounds to his abdomen and his back.

QPS were called to the scene at 8.55pm and have not located any other persons involved in the suspected stabbing.

All that remained at the scene as of 9.45pm was a pushbike, which lay on its side at the shop entrance beside spatters of blood.

Forensic officers began an investigation of the scene later in the evening.

Shortly before midnight, a police spokesman said investigating officers had no one in custody at that point.

"Police are still trying to establish what's occurred and what exactly is involved," the spokesman said.

The man's condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow today as details emerge.