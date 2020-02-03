Menu
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
Man hurt after car plunges 80m

by Emily Halloran
3rd Feb 2020 3:18 PM
A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to rescue an injured man after his car fell 80 to 100 metres down an embankment at Tamborine Mountain.

It is understood a person phoned emergency services at 1.20pm after they spotted tyre marks on Main Western Road, near Lahey Road.

Critical care paramedics were lowered to the scene with the assistance of the SES and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue team.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from head, shoulder, arm, pelvic and leg injuries.

A QFES spokesman said the car is believed to be able "80 to 100m" down the cliff.

More to come.

