BLOOMSBURY: Police attempting to clear car in middle of the road
Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

Sarah Barnham
sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Nov 2019 5:06 PM | Updated: 16th Nov 2019 8:20 AM
A GLADSTONE man thought he could stay out of jail if he gave police officers a false name when he was arrested for a stealing offence.

It didn't take long for police to realise Daniel Cecil Widgell had given officers his brother's name instead of his own.

Widgell pleaded guilty to several charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday including personation - falsely represent self to be a person, two counts of commit public nuisance and stealing.

Widgell's offending began in Townsville on July 26 after he was demanding free food from staff of a NightOwl store.

The court was told he became physical with staff and was forced to leave.

The complex had to lock its door until police arrived because Widgell was banging on the glass.

Widgell was involved in a theft at a bottle shop in September at New Auckland.

When he was arrested he gave police his brother's name.

He was released onto bail but 20 minutes later was arrested again after police discovered he had given a false name.

He admitted to police he did not want to go to jail.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old was sentenced to four months' jail and having served 61 days for the offending he was released immediately on parole.

