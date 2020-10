A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the truck rolled on Gunyarra Road at 5.40am.

A MAN in his 60s is recovering in hospital after his truck rolled at Gunyarra, south of Proserpine.

He said the man was take to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with head and arm injuries.

