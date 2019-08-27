Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 30s was transported in a critical condition. Photo: Bill Hearne
The man in his 30s was transported in a critical condition. Photo: Bill Hearne
News

Man in critical condition after being hit by a car

by Emily Halloran
27th Aug 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for life after he was hit by a car in the city's south last night.

Critical care paramedics, the High Acuity Response Unit and police were called to the Gold Coast Highway at Bilinga about 7pm following reports of a pedestrian accident.

They treated a man in his 30s who had leg injuries and was in a critical condition.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical care paramedics on board.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 131 114.

More Stories

critical injuries pedestrian hit by car

Top Stories

    Animal cruelty: Teens behind sickening possum attack

    premium_icon Animal cruelty: Teens behind sickening possum attack

    Crime 'They've essentially bragged about what they have done then uploaded it to (social media) to share their conquest.'

    Judge rejects request linked to Jay Brogden murder accused

    premium_icon Judge rejects request linked to Jay Brogden murder accused

    Crime Murder accused allegedly breached Supreme and District Court orders.

    Ridiculous amount it costs to ride anti-Adani bus

    premium_icon Ridiculous amount it costs to ride anti-Adani bus

    Environment This tour bus is unlikely to be popular with the locals

    Postie pilgrimage to help cancer research

    premium_icon Postie pilgrimage to help cancer research

    Offbeat Find out why this local couple is riding 2200km on a postie bike.