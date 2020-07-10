Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man in critical condition after car slams into pole

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jul 2020 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man sustained serious injuries and had to be cut free from his car after it slammed into a pole in Logan overnight.

The man, reportedly in his 20s, was trapped inside of the wreckage and had to be cut free with the Jaws of Life by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene on North Rd in Woodridge about 11.15pm Thursday.

Firefights arrived just six minutes later and cut the sole occupant from the vehicle.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man in critical condition after car slams into pole

More Stories

brisbane crash police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High hopes for today’s long-awaited border reopening

        premium_icon High hopes for today’s long-awaited border reopening

        News Business owner says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about today’s border reopening.

        15 projects funded: Suite of revamps on way to Whitsundays

        premium_icon 15 projects funded: Suite of revamps on way to Whitsundays

        News Check out the projects set to get off the ground in your community as the region...

        Miss hugs? There’s another benefit apart from avoiding COVID

        premium_icon Miss hugs? There’s another benefit apart from avoiding COVID

        News Bowen pharmacist explains why he believes we’ll see a less severe flu season this...

        FINE FRENZY: Illegal camping triggers push for free sites

        premium_icon FINE FRENZY: Illegal camping triggers push for free sites

        Council News A new free camping site could be on the horizon after a spate of illegal campers...