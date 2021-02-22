Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 30-year-old man was taken in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after crashing a motorised skateboard on Sunday night.
A 30-year-old man was taken in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after crashing a motorised skateboard on Sunday night.
News

Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Feb 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after it is believed he crashed while riding a motorised skateboard in Ipswich late last night.

The 30-year-old was transported by paramedics to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head and eye injuries after he was discovered unresponsive in Augustine Heights.

Paramedics and police responded to the incident on St Augustines Dr about 11pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

"He was unresponsive when we arrived (to the scene)," he said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

accident critical condition motorised skateboard
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people injured after separate Whitsunday car rollovers

        Premium Content Two people injured after separate Whitsunday car rollovers

        News Emergency services attended two separate car rollovers in Whitsunday overnight Sunday.

        Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        Premium Content Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        News Dawson MP George Christensen says funding has been available for years but the...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        NAME AND SHAME: Six Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Six Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Crime ‘A 50-year-old man does not wear other people’s pants’. ‘It could be salt’. The...