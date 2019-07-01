Menu
Crime

Man in custody after alleged hammer attack

by Grace Mason
1st Jul 2019 1:29 PM
A man has been remanded in custody after he allegedly attacked an Earlville resident with a hammer inside his home, causing serious hand injuries.

It is alleged Jak Lilley, 33, forced his way inside the Casella St home about 11am on June 30 and assaulted the 25-year-old man inside.

He is accused of striking the victim's knuckles several times with the hammer before fleeing the residence.

Police said the pair knew each other.

The younger man sought medical treatment for swelling, bruising and fractures to his hands.

Mr Lilley appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, acts intended to main or disfigure, burglary and making threats.

The court heard police were awaiting the results of DNA and medical testing as part of their case.

Duty solicitor Kellie Walker said he would not be applying for bail.

The case was adjourned to a later date.

