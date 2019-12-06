Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
News

Man in custody after alleged stabbing

by Judith Kerr
6th Dec 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody and a crime scene declared after an alleged stabbing at Bethania early this morning.

Police have cordoned off a house in Federation Drive, after they were called to the address just after 5.30am.

They have asked residents in the area to keep an eye out for a family's much-loved border collie which is believed to have been released before the alleged incident.

The scene on Federation Drive this morning.
The scene on Federation Drive this morning.


A man was taken to hospital to be treated for suspected stabbing wounds and another man was detained at the scene.

Residents said a man in nearby Page St was with police and was taken away in a blue forensics suit.

A local mechanics business also reported a break-in attempt this morning.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We baked so many we even broke the oven'

        premium_icon 'We baked so many we even broke the oven'

        News A classic century-old recipe has been used to bake more than 80 fruit cakes for donation.

        • 6th Dec 2019 10:36 AM
        Drug-addicted teen offered ‘good buds’ to mates

        premium_icon Drug-addicted teen offered ‘good buds’ to mates

        Crime Police raided the then-17 year old’s home seizing her mobile phone

        TURNED AWAY: Health debacle forces couple to leave town

        premium_icon TURNED AWAY: Health debacle forces couple to leave town

        Health “My husband is born and bred here. He’s got his whole family here.”

        Mackay feeling the pain of national specialist shortage

        premium_icon Mackay feeling the pain of national specialist shortage

        News Two recruitment advertising campaigns have been unsuccessful.