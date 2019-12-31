Man in custody after alleged strangulation at lagoon

A MAN has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident at the Airlie Lagoon, on December 28.

A 43-YEAR-OLD man is in custody charged with five offences, including strangulation, following an alleged domestic violence incident at the Airlie Lagoon.

Police were called to the lagoon at about 12.30pm on Saturday, December 28, after receiving a 000 call from a member of the public, who had seen the offender allegedly push a woman, who was known to him, up against the wall of a toilet block.

“Police ascertained that the male offender had been involved in a physical fight with the 32-year-old woman, prior to police arriving,” Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Flynn said.

“He allegedly punched her in the face and strangled her on two separate occasions.”

The man was arrested and allegedly refused to comply with police directions to walk to the police vehicle, so he was restrained.

“He was restrained at the vehicle and he began kicking out at police, who had to use capsicum spray to subdue him.”

The man was charged with contravening a domestic violence order, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, strangulation and obstructing police.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Flynn said police objected to bail and the defendant was remanded in custody in Capricornia Correctional Centre, in Rockhampton, after appearing before Rockhampton Magistrates Court, on December 30, via teleconference.

He is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 17.