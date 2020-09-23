Man in custody after extensive police chase

A 25-YEAR-OLD Trinity Beach man who led police on an extensive chase across the Far North overnight has been arrested and will face court today.

A police spokeswoman said the man was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident at a Mareeba residence about 7pm on Tuesday where he allegedly began making threats towards another man known to him and "allegedly produced what appears to be a hand gun".

It is alleged the man then left the residence and was "involved in the theft of fuel from a service station … at Atherton" about 7.40pm.

Police were alerted to the incident and a short time later officers patrolling the vicinity of the Gillies Range at Yungaburra were allegedly overtaken at high speed by a silver Commodore.

Multiple police attended the scene and cordoned off the Range before attempting to intercept the car, however it failed to stop.

Police commenced a pursuit of the vehicle down the Gillies Range and deployed stingers, but the driver allegedly continued driving dangerously, at high speed and failing to stop for several police cars on Mulgrave Road in Cairns.

A police spokeswoman said the man had also been driving on the wrong side of the road.

"He's continued on the roadway through Gordonvale with pieces of tyres disintegrating off the vehicle," she said.

"So he was on his rims from the sting and still going.

"Eventually he's just run off the road, hit a pole and run from the car."



Police caught up with the man and he was taken into custody 8.42pm near the Ireland Holden dealership on Mulgrave Road. No one was injured during the incident.

It's understood police searched the man's vehicle and allegedly found a knife in a bag.

The 25-year-old Trinity Beach man has been charged with three counts of contravention of domestic violence order, two counts of obstruct police and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of a knife in a public place and stealing.

He is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man in custody after extensive police chase