Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

Show More
beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen mum jailed but claims meth found not hers

        Premium Content Bowen mum jailed but claims meth found not hers

        Crime She will spend the next few weeks in jail after committing crimes just days after being put on a suspended sentence.

        Concerns Airlie Beach headed for Venice-style rental market

        Premium Content Concerns Airlie Beach headed for Venice-style rental market

        Property How short term rentals could impact the housing market.

        Everything you need to know about the Don River Dash

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about the Don River Dash

        Whats On 75 cars and 150 bikes are set to take to the track in an action-packed weekend.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites