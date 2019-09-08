Menu
Police investigating a suspected arson in Darra on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
Crime

Man in custody after suspected arson attack

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 2:32 PM
A MAN is in custody after a suspected arson attack on a house in Brisbane's south in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called just before 4am to reports the top floor a house on Scotts Rd, Darra, was in flames.

A Darra house has been damaged by fire. Arson is suspected. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)
The fire, which was burning through two rooms in the front of the timber house, was put out shortly after.

All occupants of the house were safely evacuated, with paramedics treating two patients for minor injuries on the scene.

Residents and their pets were lucky to be evacuated before the fire took hold. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
A 40-year-old Inala man was arrested shortly after and taken in for questioning.

He is expected to be charged with arson.

