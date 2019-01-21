Man allegedly throws woman off balcony

A woman is in hospital after being thrown off a balcony. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A WOMAN has been left with fractures after she was allegedly thrown from the first floor of a Sydney apartment last night.

Police were called to a unit on Morehead St in Redfern just before 9.30pm to reports of a domestic incident.

Officers found a woman in her 30s, allegedly thrown off a balcony, struggling on the ground.

She was rushed to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition with fractures.

A short time later, police found a 45-year-old man and arrested him at one of the building's units. He was taken to Redfern Police Station where he is assisting with inquires.

Officers also established a crime scene at the address.

While attending to the woman and attempting to arrest the man, police were confronted with a different altercation after a 34-year-old man started hitting a police car with a cricket bat.

Unrelated to the original incident, police were forced to arrest the man after he began damaging the car.

He was taken to Redfern Police Station where is expected to be charged with malicious damage.