IN HOSPITAL: A man was taken to Proserpine Hospital after being bitten by a snake.

IN HOSPITAL: A man was taken to Proserpine Hospital after being bitten by a snake. Bev Lacey

A 72-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Proserpine Hospital after being bitten by a snake this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a Crystalbrook property at 10.10am.

A QAS spokesman said the man was bitten on his finger.

The man is in a stable condition in hospital, according to a Mackay Health Service spokesperson.