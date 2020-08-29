Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
News

Man in hospital after car rolls south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN had to be taken to hospital early this morning after his car rolled at Tinbeerwah, south of Gympie.

Emergency services received a call to the scene at Cooroy Noosa Rd and Grange Rd at about 4:07am.

The man, the only occupant of the car, was suffering from neck and back pain. He was soon taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

READ MORE

*Why Gympie jobs, economy are dangerously exposed to COVID

*Man suffers serious injuries in Mary Valley bike crash

*Tin Can Bay on recruitment drive for more firefighters

gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Camm addresses questions of climate change

        Premium Content Camm addresses questions of climate change

        Letters to the Editor LETTER: ‘It is simplistic to think that this issue is the only one which should guide votes’

        Bowen teen climbs onto Hickmott's, leaps across rooftops

        Premium Content Bowen teen climbs onto Hickmott's, leaps across rooftops

        Crime Police saw the ‘foolish’ teen on the roof of the Commercial Hotel, before he jumped...

        $257 million wiped from retirement nest eggs

        Premium Content $257 million wiped from retirement nest eggs

        Money Thousands of people on the Dawson electorate wipe out superannuation funds under...

        YOUR SAY: Residents divided over future of abandoned pub

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Residents divided over future of abandoned pub

        Business The pub has stood empty since Cyclone Debbie but council officers are set to crack...