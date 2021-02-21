Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man in hospital after electrocution

by SAM FLANAGAN
21st Feb 2021 8:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital after being electrocuted on the roof of a North Queensland property.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to a private address in Bowen just after 1pm.

When they arrived at the property on Peter Delemothe Rd they located a man in his 20s who had been electrocuted on the roof.

Paramedics treated the man on scene for chest and arm injuries before he was transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

It's understood the incident may have been workplace related.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Man in hospital after electrocution

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        Premium Content Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        News Dawson MP George Christensen says funding has been available for years but the state is yet to make ‘meaningful progress’ on two key upgrades.

        Bruce Highway upgrade works to cause traffic delays: TMR

        Premium Content Bruce Highway upgrade works to cause traffic delays: TMR

        News The Mackay Northern Access Upgrade works are one of four roadworks projects set to...

        FLASHBACK: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        Community Flooding at Hamilton Plains was causing concern, sand went missing at Airlie Beach...

        Our MPs reveal where they stand on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content Our MPs reveal where they stand on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics Queensland MPs are set to vote on euthanasia legislation this year – find out what...