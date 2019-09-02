Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy.
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

Man in hospital after highway crash through barbed wire

Bianca Hrovat
by
2nd Sep 2019 7:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in Warwick Hospital after he crashed his vehicle through a barbed wire fence and into a sign post on the Cunningham Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at Clintonvale at 4.23am.

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the man in his 50s drove his car off the road and into a paddock.

One fire crew attended the scene about 5am and disconnected the car battery to ensure safety.

There was no obvious damage to property and the man did not appear to be injured.

According to a QAS spokesman, the man was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

More Stories

barbed wire cunningham highway queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services road crash warwick hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    New political party created to give NQ own state

    premium_icon New political party created to give NQ own state

    Politics A sitting MP is spearheading a new political party aimed at delivering statehood for North Queensland and a “fair go for the North”.

    FAMILY TRAGEDY: Son saves mum's life, dies rescuing dad

    premium_icon FAMILY TRAGEDY: Son saves mum's life, dies rescuing dad

    News Father and son who lost their lives in boating accident identified

    Bill aims to ban mining in Galilee Basin

    premium_icon Bill aims to ban mining in Galilee Basin

    News "Parliament should vote immediately to throw out this Bill”

    Unlikely theft in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Unlikely theft in the Whitsundays

    Crime Unusual item stolen in the early hours of Monday morning